Jennie Santilli, 105, of Hopewell Twp., passed away April 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was born October 22, 1913, in Sant Eufemia, a Maiella, Italy, daughter of the late Henrico and Maria DiNardo. Jennie was the oldest member of St. Titus Church of Aliquippa. Jennie was at her best, cooking and baking and shared everything with family and friends. She also loved to bowl and was an active player in two leagues well into her late 80's. When she turned 90, she made 155 jars of tomato sauce after she and her two grandsons picked nine bushels of tomatoes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Anthony (Tony) Santilli, on August 23, 1989; a son, Daniel H. Santilli, on March 16, 2006; brothers, Jim DiNardo, Nick DiNardo; sisters, Mary Carpellotti, Florence Colarossi and Agnes DeFelice. Jennie will be sadly missed and is survived by her sons, Tony (Karen) Santilli, Carrollton Texas; Arnold Santilli, Hopewell Twp.; Eugene Santilli, Hopewell Twp.; grandchildren, Tony III (Leslie) Santilli, Rockwell Texas; Kristine (Aaron) Wheat, Bluffton, S.C.; Christopher (Courtney) Santilli, Hopewell Twp. and James (Heather) Santilli, Rochester; great-grandchildren, Jon Michael Santilli, Rockwell, Texas; Jenny (Matt) Moreland, Princeton, Texas; Sierra Kubick, Pittsburgh; Cannon Wheat and Caroline Wheat, Bluffton S.C.; Mariah Santilli, Rochester; great-great-grandchild, Lilah, Princeton, Texas. She had several nieces, nephews and special friends whom she loved dearly. Family and Friends will be welcomed Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Dr. Usylko and the staff on the 4th floor Tower B, for all the loving care and compassion they gave to our loved one during her stay.