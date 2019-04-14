Jean Morgan Miller, 80, of Brighton Twp., passed away on April 13, 2019. Born on June 8, 1938, in Garrett, Pa., to the late Glenn and Pearl Walter Haer, Jean worked at the Medical Center in Beaver as a Unit Clerk for 20 years. She was a very active member at her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as a member of the Altar Guild, and handling the floral arrangements for the Altar. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Miller; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Joseph Evangelista of Davie, Fla., and Susan and Mark Sullivan of Beaver; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Tami Miller of Grand Blanc, Mich.; five grandchildren, Jillian Evangelista, Patrick, Lauren, and Lindsay Sullivan, and Amanda Miller; one sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Walter Lenhart of Garrett, Pa; one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Betty Haer; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Sandy Miller of Beaver and Joe and Lois Miller of Garrett, Pa; one sister-in-law, Gloria Ringler of Garrett, Pa, and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1098 Third Street, Beaver PA 15009, at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Freda Snyder. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.