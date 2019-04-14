Jared M. Coyne of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was 32. Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a lifelong area resident. A graduate of Pennsbury High School and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Jared worked in the tech sector as a GIS Specialist. His major interest away from work was surfing at the Jersey Shore and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Jared is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Kathleen Walzak Coyne, his sister, Dana K. Coyne, and his best friend, Katie Dykes and her sons, Zach and Parker. He was the grandson of the late Joseph and Ursula Walzak and the late Jack and Doris Coyne. A private funeral service was held at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, Yardley, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Surfrider Foundation, www.surfrider.org or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, Yardley fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com