Gloria J. Mognancki of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her daughters' home after a lengthy battle with leukemia. She was 88. Born and raised in Roebling, she and her late husband, Steve, built a home in Columbus Lynwood Estates, and resided there until Steve's job required a transfer to Pueblo, Colo. Missing their family to greatly, they soon returned to New Jersey, settling in Florence. Born with an outgoing personality, Gloria possessed many wonderful traits that made people like her. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and baking her famous German chocolate cake, she was always asked "Are you baking a cake?" She was a member of the John A Roebling Senior Citizens' Club, and the Good Neighbors Senior Citizen's Club, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Gloria was very helpful to her husband during the planning and construction of the Veterans Honor Wall located at the Florence Municipal Building. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Mognancki for 63 years, a very dedicated veteran activist in Florence, she is survived by her daughter, Joann Trout (John M.); her three grandchildren, John S. Smith, Gregory S. Smith, and Kimberly M. Paternoster, with whom she enjoyed spending time; and her six great grandchildren, Braedon, Samantha, Jacob, Sarah, Bryce, and Payton. Gloria also is survived brothers, Herbert Miller and David Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her very close friends, Barbara Volpe and Phyllis Perro. Gloria's viewing and funeral will be held privately with interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington. The family would like to thank all the family members and friends who were instrumental in helping with her care, giving rides to and from appointments, and to Acadia Hospice for their supportive, professional, and wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Juliustown United Methodist Church, 415 Main St. Juliustown, NJ 08042. To offer condolences to the family please visit the funeral home Web site listed below. Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St. Florence www.dennisonfh.com