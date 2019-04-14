Donald F. Puglisi of Washington, Pa., formerly of Hatboro, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Washington Hospital following a brief illness. He was 87. Born Sept. 3, 1931 in Donora, Pa., Donald was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Nemish Puglisi. Mr. Puglisi was a 1949 graduate of Donora High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Washington and Jefferson College, where he played quarterback on the football team. He also received a Master's degree from Temple University and a Doctorate in Education from Lehigh University. Mr. Puglisi served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was Roman Catholic by faith and was a member of the St. John Bosco Church, Hatboro, before moving back to the Pittsburgh area. Mr. Puglisi worked as a math teacher for Hatboro-Horsham School District before joining the Abington School District as a counselor, and then administrator for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and playing tennis in his younger years and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross. Mr. Puglisi was preceded in death by his first wife of over 50 years, Carolyn R. Racunas Puglisi. He and Carolyn lived and raised their six children in Hatboro for more than 50 years. He is survived by his current wife, Frances M. "Frankie" Siba of Washington; three sons, Donald C. Puglisi (Kim), Stephen W. Puglisi (Zoe) and Gregory T. Puglisi (Christine); three daughters, Diane M. Madsen (Eric), Susan A. Puglisi and Ann E. Lefebvre (Robert); a step-son, Mark T. Siba (Mary Lynn); a step-daughter, Kathleen A. Siba; as well as 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. In addition to his father, mother, and wife, Carolyn, Mr. Puglisi was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Thomas and James Puglisi, and a sister, Marianne Fountain. Friends will be received from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, during a Celebration of Life at Buona Via, 426 Horsham Road, Horsham, Pa. Mr. Puglisi was celebrated in a Mass of Christian Burial at the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadowlands, Pa. immediately following his passing. Interment will be held privately at St. John Neumann Cemetery.