Shirley (Gregory) Welsh Vidonic, 88, of Hopewell Twp., went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019. She was born May 21, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Job and Catherine Gregory. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles L. Welsh; her second husband, William Vidonic; a son, Daniel R. Welsh; a daughter, Laurie L. Pickens and a sister. Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was an avid quilter and crafter. Shirley especially cherished cooking for her family and hosting family parties. Surviving Shirley are four sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Janet Welsh, Kerry and Barbara Welsh, Chip and Lori Welsh and Shawn and Sharon Welsh; thirteen grandchildren, Jaime (fiancé Brian), Craig (Jennifer), Stephanie (Craig), Christie (Nick), Drew (fiancée Stephanie), Josh (Hope), Jason, Erin (fiancée Kyra), Jessica (Wyatt), Steven, Deanna (Seth), Megan (Terry) and Jacob. Shirley was also blessed with eight great grandchildren and another great grandchild to arrive in May. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Shirley is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Kenneth "Buck" and Trev Gregory; a sister, Byny Sarvey and numerous nieces and nephews. A blessing service will be held on Friday,, April 12, 2019, in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496, at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley, to St. Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.