Ronald Nello Rossi, 43, of Hopewell Twp. passed away after a brief illness on April 9, 2019. He was born February 10, 1976, in Rochester, the son of Romano Rossi and the late Janice (Marsolo) Rossi. Ron worked at Harold's Inn as a manager. He was an avid hockey fan and was devoted to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ron was always the life of the party and would light up a room with his presence. In addition to his father, Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ronda (Milliron) Rossi; a cherished son, Carlo Nello Rossi; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Lori Rossi; a sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Joe Coe; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Ronald Milliron; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many loving friends. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Private Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Honoring Ron's passion for hockey and his love of sports, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter initiative: SportsMatter.org