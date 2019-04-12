Joan A. Conroy of Burlington passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Masonic Home of New Jersey in Burlington. She was 93. Born in Newark, she lived in Roselle, Fanwood and Columbus prior to moving to Burlington. Before retirement, Joan was a VP of Mortgages for Statewide Bank, Jersey City. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Conroy; her grandson, Shawn Sorber; and her son-in-law, Thomas Sorber. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David A. and Patricia, her daughter, Kathleen Conroy Sorber, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, N.J. www.higginsmemorialhome.com