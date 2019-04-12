Edward F. Knicley of Riverton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Rosemary (Corbett) Knicley; his four daughters, Sharon (Laverty) MacWilliams and husband, Jerry, Mary Laverty, Kathy (Knicley) Palait and husband, Al, and Karen (Knicley) Palena and husband, Scott; as well as nine loving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Knicley and wife, Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Laverty, and his parents, Lena and Frank Knicley. Edward was born and raised in Buckhannon, W.Va., graduated from West Virginia University then became an officer in the U.S. Navy. He later settled in New Jersey, where he raised his family. He was a sales representative for 27 years for Hoechst-Celanese Corporation in the printing industry. He was a range officer at Delran Marksman for 40 years. As history was his passion, he was involved in reenacting the Revolutionary War with the Second Pennsylvania Regiment and later joined the Royal Welsh Fusiliers based out of England. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Weber Funeral Home Inc., 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077, and to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Marter Ecclesiae Roman Catholic Church, 261 Cross Keys Rd., Berlin, NJ 08009, where a visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Marter Ecclesiae. Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below. Weber Funeral Home, Riverside www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com