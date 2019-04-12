David M. McCall of Abington, Pa. passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 84. Born in Philadelphia, David was the son of the late Paul McCall and Marian Connor, and the husband of Joan C. (Titano). He attended La Salle High School and La Salle College and was employed as an Account Executive at Menasha Display Group until his retirement in 2006. David was a member of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He also was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 57 years; his children, Josephine (McCall) Palombo, Maureen (McCall) Schmidt and Michael McCall, and six grandchildren, Mathew, Josephine and Kyle McCall, Alexander Palombo, and Jenna and William Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his son, David, and siblings, James McCall and Kathleen Lyons. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Our Lady Help of Christian Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington PA 19001, where family and friends may call after 9 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations can be made in David's name to Aldersgate Youth Service Bureau. Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, Ambler shaeffmyers.com