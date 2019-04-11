Jesse T. Moritz of Canton, LeRoy Township, Pa., formerly of Warminster, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019. He was 61. Jesse Taylor was born May 9, 1957 in Philadelphia, a son of Edward Moritz and the late Louise (Lee) Moritz. Louise preceded him in death on April 26, 2012. Following high school graduation, Jesse entered the U.S. Army and was a MP/dog handler, serving two years in Germany until his honorable discharge. Most recently he was employed for several years by Ward Foundry in Blossburg, Pa. Jesse loved the outdoors and fishing, especially ice fishing. He was a member of Canton's Sons of the American Legion No. 303 and a Life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 714, also in Canton. In addition to his father, Ed, Jesse is survived by four brothers and two sisters, Edward C. Moritz Jr. (Donna), Kenneth L. Moritz Sr. (Colleen), Thomas S. Moritz (Debra), Douglas R. Moritz (Michelle), Lenamarie Maxwell (William Sr.), and Louise F. Moritz, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Maintaining to Jesse's wishes, services and burial will be held privately. Memorials may be directed in his name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below. Pepper Funeral Home, Canton, Pa. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com