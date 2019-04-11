Anna Kost, 93, of Ambridge, formerly of Leetsdale, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Northview Estates, Ellwood City. She was born August 11, 1925, in Leetsdale, Pa., to the late John and Frances (Siudyla) Sradomski, Sr. She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ambridge. In her younger years, Anna worked at a meat packing plant in Leetsdale and at Shoppers World in Beaver Falls. She looked forward to her many bus trips to various casinos. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stanley Kost, January 5, 2014; a sister, Mary Cortese; and a brother, Michael Sradomski. She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Grace (Dale) Benedum of Zelienople, and Marsha (Thomas) Iafrate of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a Parastas service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Prayers will be offered Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a church service at noon in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Northview Estates as well as the staff of Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care extended to Anna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to SS Peter and Paul Ukranian Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.