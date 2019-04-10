William M. Clark William M. Clark of Newtown died peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family Monday, April 8, 2019. He was 64. Born in Vineland, N.J., Bill was the loving and devoted son of Ian and Claire J. Clark. Bill was a 1972 graduate of Council Rock and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, attending concerts, and watching the Eagles. Bill will be greatly missed, but is eternally loved by everyone who had the pleasure to have been a part of his life. In addition to his parents, Ian and Claire, Bill is survived by his brother, Ronald A. Clark and his wife Janet of Chalfont, and his sisters, Karen Clark Faber and her husband James of Newtown and Laurie Menzen of Dublin, Pa. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.fluehr.com