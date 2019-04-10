Roberta Beam-Hashman, 68, of Aliquippa, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness. Born February 18, 1951, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Parasider) Leasha. Surviving are her husband of 18 years, Richard E. Hashman; a daughter, Jodi Beam; four sons, Christopher (Nicole) Beam, Dwayne Beam (Cathy Renda), Scott (Julie) Beam, and Troy Beam; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce (Ray) Grundhoffer and Crystal Littell (Butch Besong); two brothers, Gary Leasha and Donnie Leasha and a sister-in-law, Jackie Leasha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Leasha and two brothers, Harry Leasha and Elliott Leasha. Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.