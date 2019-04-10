Patricia E. (Fee) Brescia of Cinnaminson passed away April 8, 2019. She was 76. Patricia graduated from Temple University School of Nursing, and went on to work for Temple, St. Christopher's, and Rancocas Valley Hospital. She worked over 20 years in Nursing Case Management at Concentra in Freehold, N.J. Pat loved the beach, enjoyed crafting, reading, and watching old classic movies. She served on the St. Charles Borromeo PTA for many years and was a parishioner as well. Pat was the beloved wife of Stephen Brescia Jr. for 51 years; loving mother of Stephen C. Brescia and his wife Sherry, and Julie (Brescia) Leetz and her husband Darrell; dear Mom-mom to Lily and Laurel Brescia and Nana to Christopher and Charlotte Leetz; and sister of Charles B. Fee (Carol). Pat is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N. Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to her high school alma mater, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls https://littleflowerhighschool.org/. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the web site listed below. Givnish of Cinnaminson, www.Givnish.com