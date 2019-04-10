Marguerite MacFarland Marguerite "Marge" MacFarland of Trevose passed away peacefully April 4, 2019, at Majestic Oaks in Warminster. She was 91. Born in Fairmount and raised in Mayfair, she resided in Trevose for the past 65 years. She was an avid sports fan. She loved the Flyers, Eagles and Phillies. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Quinn; her loving husband, William; her sister, Mary; and her son, Robert. Marge will be greatly missed by her daughter, Gayle Winston; her sons, Christopher and Michael (Tina); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Colette (Bill); her sister-in-law, Marian; daughter-in-law, Kathy; and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73128. Galzerano Funeral Home, Bristol~Levittown www.galzeranofuneralhome.com