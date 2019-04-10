Lorraine "Raynee" Jobes passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 76. Born in Philadelphia, Lorraine grew up in Mount Laurel, moving to Riverside 11 years ago. She was a graduate of Lenape High School, Class of 1965. She was the beloved wife of the late Reynolds I. Jobes; the devoted mother of Stephanie Smekal (Eric), Reynolds S. Jobes and Amy E. Bromiley (Christopher); the loving grandmother of six; and the dear sister of Gloria Brunkow, Debbie Conda, Kenneth Raynor and David Raynor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorraine's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Morgan Cemetery, Cinnaminson. Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Chadwick Memorial Home, Riverside www.chadwickmemorialhome.com