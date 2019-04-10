Irving B. Brager Irving B. Brager, an electronic engineer and longtime resident of Southampton, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Irving grew up in Philadelphia and attended the University of Pennsylvania, earning a BS in Electrical Engineering. In 1949, Irving and his wife, Estelle, settled in Bryn Gweled, an intentional community in Southampton. Together, they designed and built their own home. They lived in Bryn Gweled for 65 years, raising four children. Irving worked for a number of electronics firms, including American Electronic Laboratories and General Atronics. At the age of 50, he formed his own company restoring old buildings in upper Bucks County, some of which achieved historic status with the county's Heritage Conservancy. Irving's construction experience and his engineering background enabled him to remodel the old Bryn Gweled community center and supervise the building of a more spacious center. He also served as Bryn Gweled's president twice and was a member of its board four times. He supervised the installation of 4-Posters, a deer cleaning apparatus designed to eliminate deer ticks and Lyme Disease. Irv also was a volunteer for the Southampton Free Library, where he designed the installation of an emergency power generator, general lighting of the first floor and basement as well as the installation of the library's restrooms in compliance with federal and state handicap specifications. Irving was an avid sailor and loved being out on the ocean sailing with his family. He is survived by his four children, Linda Bresler, Alison Bass, Paul Brager and Stuart Brager, and 11 grandchildren. Funeral services will begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks in Southampton, followed by a private burial.