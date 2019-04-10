Dorothy Mae (Slothower) Stout, a resident of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was 90. She was born in Harrisburg, Pa. to the late Majorie May Turck and Harry Griest Slothower. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, William Stout. Dorothy grew up in Wellsville, Mechanicsburg, and then the Masonic Children's Home in Elizabethtown. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School, Class of 1946, and then continued her education at Shippensburg State Teacher's College, Class of 1950. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. In addition she earned a Master of Education degree at Temple University, and a Master of Library Science degree at Drexel University. Dorothy taught school for 37 years, beginning her career in Norwood School District in Delaware County and then teaching 35 years in Bristol Township School District in Bucks County. Her longest tenures were at John Fitch Elementary teaching Rapid Sixth Grade and at Armstrong Middle School as the librarian. In her past, she was active in Emilie United Methodist Church School, Levittown, Pa., tutoring, Delta Kappa Gamma, Order of the Eastern Star, AAUW, the Masonic Alumni Association and the Masonic Children's Home. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles and card games. She also avidly enjoyed square dancing and bowling. She is survived by her children, Diana S. Ludwig of Lancaster and W. Raiford Stout and wife, Tina G., of Lancaster; grandchildren, Kenneth D. Ludwig and wife, Jeannie, W. Bradley Stout and Michael A. Stout; great-grandchildren, Grace M. Ludwig and Allison M. Ludwig; and brother, John Henry Slothower of Mount Airy, Md. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth W. Stout. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with The Reverend A. Preston Van Deursen officiating. The viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A committal service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Masonic Children's Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, Pa. www.finkenbinderfamily.com