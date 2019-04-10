Betty Lou Milacci, wife of the late Frederick Milacci, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Paul's Run in Philadelphia. She was 90. Born in Coatesville, Pa. and raised in Bristol Borough, she had been a Bucks County resident for most of her life. Mrs. Milacci was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church, Levittown, and will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by her son, Brent Weik (Paula), and her stepchildren, Debbie Broome, Dr. Frederick Milacci (Tommie) and Bill Milacci (Brenda). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and her sister, Gloria Swerdlow. Funeral services will be held privately. Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough www.wadefh.com