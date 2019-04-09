Sandra L. Lawson of Tavares, Fla., formerly of Croydon, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, due to complications from heart surgery. She was 72. Sandy was born in Bristol, Pa., to William and Dorothy Chance. She was a graduate of Delhaas High School, Class of 1964. She then went on to retire from U.S. Steel in 2000 after spending 35 years in the accounting department. After retiring, she spent 15 years working for Sesame Place. She was married to her beloved husband, Joseph Lawson, for 50 years whom she had two sons with, Joseph Lawson Jr. and Jason Lawson. Sandy was devoted to her family and lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling, playing cards, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her family. She always had a way of making each extended family member, friend and significant other feel equally important in her life. Sandy will always be remembered as the person to seek fair advice from, her love of surrounding herself with those she cared about most, her generosity, and infectious laugh and smile. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Joseph of Tavares, Fla., formerly of Croydon, Pa.; her two sons, Joseph Lawson Jr. and significant other, Christine Blackburn, of Warwick, Md., and Jason Lawson and wife, Nancy, of Fairless Hills, Pa.; her grandchildren, Daniele Petrillo and husband Josh, Cortney Lawson and soon to be husband Brett, Justine Esposito and husband Sal, and Karlyn McTague and husband Bob; her great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Jackson, and Mikayla; and her brother William Chance and wife Diane of Bristol, Pa.; along with her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she cherished. Relatives and friends are invited her viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 12 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on her behalf to the Raylan Acker Benefit Fund, payable to TD Bank, 2751 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. Tomlinson Funeral Home, Bensalem www.tomlinsonfh.com