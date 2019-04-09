Barbara J. Walsh passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Vitas Hospice. She was 87. Born in Philadelphia, she had resided in Langhorne for 55 years prior to moving to Browns Mills, N.J., in July. She was actively involved in Catholic Daughters of America, Bishop Egan, Girl Scouts, St. Ephrem's Meals on Wheels, Aid for Friends, and Red Hats as well as being a member of the Neshaminy Senior Center. She was also a life-long Phillies and Eagles fan. Barbara enjoyed cruising with her friend Janette. She also was an avid reader and puzzle solver. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Walsh Sr.; her son, Edward Jr.; and her daughter-in law, Cindy. She is survived by her five children, Christopher (Linda), Timothy (Pamela), Barbara, Laurence (Kathleen) and Morna Zeglin (Richard), and nine grandchildren, Erica, Haley, Colleen, Stephanie, Theresa, Lindsay, Sean, Kayla and Jillian. She was also great-grandmother of Zoe and has a great- grandson on the way. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047. Barbara's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Barbara's name be made to your favorite charity. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com