Carl F. Rosenberger, 78, of Hopewell Twp. passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Dallas Texas. He was born December 9, 1940, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Rosenberger. Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Norma (Renzo) Rosenberger; two daughters, Carla (Tom) Thiry and Pamela (Anthony) DiMola; a son, Michael Rosenberger; four grandchildren, Carly, Lauren, Michaela and Daniel; two brothers, Thomas (Irene) Rosenberger and Jerry (Susan) Rosenberger; a sister, Roberta Manos and nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Carl's honor to Parkinson's Research.