Juanita Mary Baylis, 96, of Pulaski Twp., went home to be with the Lord and reunite with her beloved husband, Clifford, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Rochester. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Times.