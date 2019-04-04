Larry Doby Frank, 71, Atlanta, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019, at Grady Hospital. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Walter Frank Aliquippa, Pa.; maternal grandparents, Barto (Mabel) Stevens and his uncles, Dr. James Frank, Stone Mountain, Ga., Robert Stevens Chicago, Ill., Bartow Stevens, Detroit, Mich. and Wallace Stevens He leaves to cherish his memories a grandmother, Lillian Frank, Greenbelt, Md.; his mother, Mae R. Owensby, Decatur, Ga.; a daughter, Diana (David) Askew, Aliquippa, Pa.; four sons, Mark (Tonya) Gilbert, Charlotte, N.C.; JJ Larry (Patricia) Frank, Everette, Wash.; Shawn Frank, Everette, Wash. and Brandon Fortunati, Santa Clara, Calif.; two sisters, Belinda Frank (Willie James) Scruggs, Detroit, Mich. and Elaine (Martel) Kirkland, Decatur, Ga.; two brothers, Eddie (Patricia) Frank, Southfield, Mich. and Jeffery Frank and Sherry Driscoll, Detroit, Mich.; special nephews, David Anderson and Kyle Kirkland, Decatur Ga.; two uncles, Albert (Allegra) Frank, Sewickley, Pa. and Willie (Thelma) Frank, Temple Hills, Md.; three aunts, Leona Milton, Pontiac, Mich.; Rosetta Frank (Earl) Screven, Bowie, Md. and Zelma Frank, Stone Mountain, Ga; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; very good friends, Richard Mann, Johnny B. Gilliam, Melvin Jeter, Aileen Gilbert, Larry Stokes, Kevin Lockett and many more as well as a host of nieces, nephews and hundreds of cousins and family that love him dearly. A viewing is scheduled for April 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Celebration of Life service commencing at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 410 Wykes Street, Aliquippa. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME 920 Franklin Avenue, Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.