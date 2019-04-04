John H. Swick, 81, of North Sewickley Twp., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Curahealth Hospital, Beaver. Born May 24, 1937, in North Sewickley, he was the son of Orrin and Mary (Mantch) Swick. John was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, and very active in the Riverside Baseball Association. He worked for North Sewickley Water Authority. He is survived by a son, John Jr. (Doreen) Swick; two daughters, Diane and Dorothy; grandson, John Edward (Devon) Swick; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Fynn and Dylan; sister, Evelyn Lefebvre; brother, Rev. Samuel (Shirley) Swick; and Corey Thompson; also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancylee Swick. Friends will be received Friday from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Private interment will follow in Concord Church Cemetery. Family request memorial contributions be made to Michael Missions, 215 Engle Road, Industry, PA 15052.