James R. Sadlier Sr., also known as "Seamus," passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home in Wrightstown surrounded by loved ones. He was born Dec. 2, 1942 in Quincy, Mass. to the late Charles and Barbara Sadlier. After graduating high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served as a Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He later went on to make a career as a Union Electrician for Local 269 in Trenton until his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him. James was a member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burlington for many years. He enjoyed building, carpentry, golfing, was a proud Irishman and an avid Boston Red Sox fan. James also was always there to lend a helping hand, making new friends everywhere he went. James is survived by his adored wife, Sue Sadlier of Wrightstown; his three children, James R. Sadlier Jr. and wife, Deborah, of Lumberton, Barbara Anne (Sadlier) Leacott of Lumberton and Scott E. Sadlier and wife, Stel, of Orlando, Fla.; his eight grandchildren, Jaclyn and husband, David, Eric, Jacob, Nicole, Brooke, Tyler, Ethan and Mason; his three sisters, Sharon Sadlier, Elizabeth Thompson and Carol Sadlier Killion; along with several extended family members and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533, where the funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A reception will be held following services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' honor to the Fisher House Foundation or to a veterans charity of your choice. Tilghman Funeral Home, New Egypt www.tilghmanfh.com