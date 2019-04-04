Helen J. Lapp, a resident of Doylestown and formerly of Maple Glen, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruby Johnson. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Arthur W. Lapp, her stepchildren, William P. Lapp (Patricia), Susan Lapp Weidner, and Karin Lafferty (Ryan), 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Helen enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends. She loved music and was involved in church choirs and in earlier years the N.J. State Chorus. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike, Chalfont, Pa., where the greeting will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Pleasantville UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the W.E.L., 200 Veterans La., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to Pleasantville UCC at the above address. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont www.scanlinfuneralhome.com