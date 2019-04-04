Elizabeth Gaydosh, 94, formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, where a service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Times.