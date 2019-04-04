Charles W. Sweeney Jr. of Warminster died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was 70. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret E. M. Sweeney (Morris); his sons, Charles E. Sweeney and Shannon M. Sweeney; grandson, Sheaden R. Sweeney; and siblings, Patrick Sweeney, Terri Tilghman (Doug), and Mike Sweeney (Sherry). Charlie lost his battle with cancer. He tried to keep an upbeat positive attitude but this horrendous disease ultimately won. He suffered, like so many others in our town, as a result of the contaminated water supply from the Naval base, but he fought with uncommon strength to retain his dignity until the very end. Before his retirement, he worked 16 years as the Store Manager at MG Industries Welding and Specialty Gases in Warminster, Pa. Charlie studied chemistry at LaSalle College; he was a very intelligent person. Charlie was a truly witty, funny person. He was Weird Al Yankovic before there was a Weird Al. He believed in karma and doing good for other people. He was happy-go-lucky for the most part, but could have an Irish temper. Charlie's true passion was music. He loved to perform and was an excellent guitar player. He also played trumpet and accordion in his younger years. He volunteered at the Philadelphia Folk Festival for over 50 years. Last August he knew it would be his last, it was very bittersweet for him. He was the Stage Manager at Apple Farms Festival for many years. Charlie wrote a beautiful song, one of many, for his sons when they were very little: "Cory's eyes are blue as the skies, Shannon's are blue as the sea." It's what he loved the most. Music and his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where the visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. John J. Bryers Funeral Home, Willow Grove www.bryersfh.com