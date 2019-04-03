Norman Leon Jacker passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Abington Hospital. He was 78. Born in Philadelphia, he was a longtime resident of Trevose. Norman enjoyed bowling, watching Philadelphia sports, and spending time at Parx, where he was known to be lucky! He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and a daughter. He is survived by his longtime partner, Jean Anderson; his children, Peter Jacker, George Jacker and step daughter, Vicki Houser (Jeff); five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his Yorkie, Pippy. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in Norman's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com