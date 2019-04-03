Clifford A Sommerfeld of Langhorne, formerly of Andalusia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84. Cliff was the son of the late William and Marion Sommerfeld. He danced through life with his loving wife of 57 years, Eileen "Toots" (Moyer), and his loving daughter, Amy (Brian Breidenback) who cared for him. He is also survived by his brother, William Sommerfeld, and in-laws, Edward and Barbara Moyer and Essie Moyer. Uncle Cliff will be sadly missed by many, many nieces and nephews and extended "family". Cliff worked as a heavy equipment hauler for James D Morrissey, Inc., for 42 years. Cliff always enjoyed summers at his shore home on the Delaware Bay fishing on his boat "Goldie". He was an avid train enthusiast. The family will be receiving visitors from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at James O Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cliff's name may be sent to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton MA 01061-0515. James O Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com