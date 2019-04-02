Robert T. Parasider, 84, of Ambridge, died Saturday March 30, 2019, at Broadmore Senior Living, Bridgeville. Born on December, 10, 1934, in Ambridge, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Kokoski Parasider. He was retired from the Port Authority and a member of Good Samaritan Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne W. Parasider on January 11, 2017. Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, David and Leslie Parasider of Moon Twp.; one daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Benjamin Arcangeli of Coppell Texas; two grandchildren, Natalie Parasider of Moon Twp. and Lauren Arcangeli of Coppell Texas. There will no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, were entrusted with arrangements.