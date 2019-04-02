Francis W. Karnoski, 97, of Harmony Twp. died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Rochester Manor. Born May 28 1921, in Ambridge, a son of the late, Peter and Teresa Spisak Karnoski. He was retired from Wyckoff Steel, a member of Good Samaritan Church and a graduate of St. Veronica High School. Dad/Pap loved his crossword puzzles and lottery scratches. He was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Morski Karnoski; a son, John W. Karnoski; a grandson, John T. Karnoski and a brother, Pete Karnoski. Surviving are three daughters, Lorraine Grant and Carol Burns of Ambridge and Marilyn Russell of Golden Valley Ariz.; one sister, Elizabeth Wilkening-Cecil of Cranberry Twp.; one daughter-in-law, Barbara (Karnoski) Helebrand of Economy Borough; one sister-in-law, Helen Karnoski of Las Vegas, Nev. and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11 a.m. at the cemetery to provide full Military Honors. The family would like to thank Gateway Hospice, especially Nerissa, Lura and Sierra.