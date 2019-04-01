Ronald A. Weller, 57, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Butler Health System. Born in New Castle, Ron was the son of the late Paul Weller, Jr. and Norma Laurain Weller. Ron worked at Autobody Products Inc. in Beaver Falls. A die-hard Steelers fan, Ron shot pool for the Keystone and also the Hungarian Home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He also loved restoring old cars. Ron was always there to lend a hand. Ron is survived by his two sons, Eric A. Weller of Ellwood City and Ronnie A. Francescato of Mitchell, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Leanne) Weller of Ellwood City; six nieces; and three great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Elaine Weller. Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 8 p.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Dave McQuaid of First Baptist Church.