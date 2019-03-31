Dolores B. Plevel and Stephen J. Plevel, of Aliquippa, passed away just 18 days apart. Surviving are a daughter, Renee (David) Colonna; a daughter-in-law, Jill (Jim) Clonan; grandchildren, Emily (Jared Pfennigwerth) Plevel, Tara (Fred) Fox, Morgan Heinlein, Steven Plevel, III, Shelby (Aaron) Glatz, Tyler Plevel and Jordan (Michelle) Plevel; great-grandchildren, Cole, Mason, Marisa, Luciano, Giovanna, Oscar and Vincenzo. Stephen and Dolores recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on February 26, 2019. Services were entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).