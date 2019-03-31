Carl L. Notarianni, 82, of Monaca, formerly of Ambridge, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 21, 1936, in Ambridge, he was the son of the late Michael and Rose (Rizzo) Notarianni. On February 14, 1980, Carl was united in marriage to Linda L. Stillwagon (all my love, all my life) until her passing on December 19, 2012. Having a love of baseball, Carl had previously been involved with the Ambridge Little League organization and later was the founder of the Monaca T-Ball organization. He was a retired steelworker from LTV Steel Aliquippa Works. Carl was a gentle and kind soul who loved his children, Carl "Buzzy" W. (Tracy) Notarianni of Ambridge; two stepsons, Bill, Jr. (Sue) Hulme of Monaca and Brian (Maureen) Hulme of Center Township and a stepdaughter, Lynne (Lew) McKain of Beaver. The love he had for his children was nothing compared to the love he had for his grandchildren, Brad (Jenna) Hulme, Matt (Dee) Hulme, Jeff (Kristan) McKain, Lindsey (Alan) Arbogast, Ryan (Chelsea) Hulme, Drew (Samantha) Hulme, and Bryce Hulme; seven great grandchildren, Anthony, Haleigh, William, Tessa, Connor, Brody, and Braxton; a sister, Joyce Mesko; brother, Jim (Maria) Notarianni and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Linda, Carl was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl. Friends will be received on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 12 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.