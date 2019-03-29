Jacob Herbert Landman Jr. of Bristol, Pa., passed away March 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 59. He was born and resided in Bristol. Jake loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and loved them as if they were his own children. Jacob was a hero to many people in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Gladys Landman; his brother, Mark Thomas; and his partner, Jim Baumgartner. Jacob is survived by his son, Gabriel Molina; his two sisters, Cynthia Dziewa (Edward) and Tammy L. Werner (Glenn); partner, Joe Rivera Jr.; his nieces, Angelique Molina, Priscilla Cruz, Christine Dziewa, and Jennifer Dziewa; and his great-nieces and nephews, Alicianna, Zoe, Jett, Joel, Tristan, and Shane. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bristol Cemetery in Bristol. Condolences for the family may be left at the web site listed below. Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, Bristol www.moldenfuneralchapel.com