Eleanor Matush of Fairless Hills passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the early morning while receiving hospice support at Legacy Gardens of Bristol assisted living facility in Bristol, Pa. Eleanor was born Nov. 7,1929, and graduated from Monessen High School in 1947. While in high school, she met the love of her life, a handsome sailor named Flash. Together they raised three sons; Stephen, Richard and David. Eleanor created a home that was welcoming to all; she enjoyed hosting neighborhood parties. There were many fun gatherings at the Matush house over the years; high school friends will remember homemade pizza on many Friday evenings provided by Mrs. Matush. Eleanor could stop traffic with her infamous two finger whistle that was known neighborhood wide to call her three sons home for dinner. Eleanor was an active member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills. She participated in helping prepare meals for events and attended Bingo into her later years. Eleanor derived great pleasure in visiting son, David and his family, in the Pocono Mountains during summer and holidays as well as trips to Vermont to visit sons, Steve and Rick, along with their families and friends. When Eleanor visited it was always time for a celebration! Eleanor had a knack for connecting with people of all ages. She loved babies and young children. Some of her dearest friends and supports in these later years have been people her sons' ages. To these friends, the family is eternally grateful. Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband, Flash. She is survived by Stephen Matush and Barbara Schultz of Springfield, VT, Richard of Rockingham, VT, and David and Adrienne of Effort, Pa.; grandchildren, Matthew of Fairbanks, Ariz., Zachary and wife Thao of Denver, Colo., Nicholas of Springfield, VT, Stephanie of Effort, Pa., and Samuel of Red Lodge, MT; great- grandson, Ivan of Denver, Colo.; her sister, Pauline Mudrick of Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Charlene Bailey of Levittown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bailey. Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. Friends may also call again from 8:30 until 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com