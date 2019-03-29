Dennis P. McLaverty passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 55. Dennis was a Systems Engineer for Lockheed Martin in Mount Laurel, N.J. In his spare time, he loved playing cards, enjoying a round of golf, or watching his favorite team, the N.Y. Jets. Dennis P. McLaverty was a loving father to his two sons, Garrett and Mason McLaverty. He was a beloved brother to his five siblings, (late) Jay McLaverty (late Debbie), Patti Phillips (late Joe), Brian McLaverty (Pam), Deb Speese (Joe), and Michele Miersch (late Rob). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends for Dennis McLaverty will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. To share your fondest memories of Dennis, please visit the funeral home's web site below. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dennis's name to The Cinnaminson Police Department (Checks Payable to Cinnaminson Police Association), 900 Manor Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Givnish of Cinnaminson www.givnish.com