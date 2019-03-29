Andrew A. Franks died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born in Whitney, Pa. to the late Elizabeth (Mondock) and Joseph Franks. Starting in 1957, Andy was a longtime resident of Levittown, Bucks County. Andy was the beloved husband of Veronica (Sliz); the loving father of Bill (Estie), Joe (Jacqueline), and Rob (Anna); the devoted grandfather of Ryan, Krystal, Maarten, and Justin; and the proud great grandfather of Bailey, Bryson, and Johanna. He was the dear brother to Elizabeth Franks of Latrobe, Pa., Bernadette (Babiak) of Jeannette, Pa., and Leona (Kutchravy) of Oil City, Pa., and the late John, Anne (Kendi), Leonard, Joseph, Helen (Haas), and Dolores (Everett). He was a World War II infantry veteran who survived the sinking of the troopship Leopoldville on the night of Christmas Eve 1944 in the English Channel. He received the Purple Heart, and later, for his service in France as part of the 66th Division, he was awarded the Legion of Honor, the highest French distinction. He was proud to receive this award at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. in 2016. Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa., where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. To make a donation to the organization that represents the 66th Division from WWII, called the Panther Veteran Organization, send a check made out to "PVO" to: Lenore Angelo, P.O. Box #11, Saint Benedict, PA 15773. She will send you a confirmation letter as a receipt. To make a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital, sign the online guestbook, or send condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com