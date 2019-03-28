It is with great sadness that the family of Sister Eileen Lowden announces her peaceful death on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mount St. Mary's in Watchung, N.J. She was born June 9, 1941, to Helen and Gordon Lowden in Burlington, N.J. In 1959, Eileen entered the Sisters of Mercy and went on to graduate from Georgian Court University with a Master's in Education. Her teaching experience was in Central and South New Jersey as teacher, principal and assistant superintendent of schools. She retired to live at Mount St. Mary's. She WAs preceded in death by her sister, Mary Green, and brothers Robert, Richard, John, and Thomas. Sister Eileen is lovingly remembered by her sister, Rita Lowden of Willingboro, N.J., and her brothers, Joseph (Lorraine) of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Francis (Susan) of Willingboro, N.J., as well as many nieces, nephews and many Sister of Mercy friends. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Immaculate Conception Chapel of Mount St. Mary, 1645 US Highway 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, N.J. Memorial donations may be made out to The Sisters of Mercy at 1645 US Highway 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069, in memory of Sister Eileen. Burns Funeral Home, Levittown