Norma J. (Evanko) Lofink, 81, of Moon Twp., died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Sewickley, on February 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Kabana) Evanko. Norma lived in Moon Twp. her whole life, graduated from Pitt, and was very active in the Parkway West Rotary Club for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard "Jerry" Lofink, in 2014. Norma is survived by her two children, Renee` Lyons, Colorado and Vernon Lofink (Kelly), Chippewa Twp.; two grandsons, Harrison and Ethan Lofink; three brothers, Jim Evanko (Patty), Bob (Katy) Evanko, Dick Evanko (Marty). Friends will be received on Friday March 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road, where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Moon Twp.