Joseph Francis Kaelin of Palmyra, N.J., born Feb. 10, 1928, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017. He was 89. Dad is survived by myself, Matthew, his only child. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann (Keifer) Kaelin (Aug. 22, 1926 - April 20, 2007), and by his three sisters: Elaine (Kaelin) Wojenski, 76, 1923-99; Patricia (Kaelin) Lewis, 91, 1925-2016; and Alice (Kaelin) Keim, 39, 1930-69. Dad is also survived by our collection of small birds: Peppy (Parrotlet), Monty (Budgie), Polly (Lovebird), and Whistler (Cockatiel). Since I was three, dozens of our feathered friends have graced our house with their chirping, singing, talking, mimicry, and antics that won our hearts over and made them such integral part of the home. Dad and Mom, I love and miss you so very much. Matt