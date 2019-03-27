Katherine W. (Weber) Radecki of Burlington, N.J. passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was 85. Mrs. Radecki was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y. before moving to South Jersey 45 years ago. Katherine was president of both the PTA at Corpus Christi Church and the Columbiettes out of Willingboro, N.J. Above all else, she cherished being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. Katherine is survived by her beloved spouse, Joseph J. Radecki Sr., children, Joseph J. Radecki Jr. (Debbie), Katherine O'Hara (Joe), Bonita Reynolds (Tim), and Lynn Sluka (Joe), 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, immediately followed by the Funeral Mass, both at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 South Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Final disposition will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Katherine's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals mountlaurelfuneralhome.com