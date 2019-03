Henry J. Ortutay Jr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. He was 75. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:30 p.m., at the Saul Memorial Home at Batchelor Brothers, Inc., 1740 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, N.J. Saul Memorial Home at Batchelor Brothers, Inc. Hamilton, N.J. www.saulfuneralhomes.com