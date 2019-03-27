Frank D'Agostine of Bensalem died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 92. Frank was the beloved husband for 53 years to the late Elaine Rose D'Agostine. Born in Philadelphia, Frank was the son of the late Arcangelo and Philomena Bonacquisti D'Agostine and the brother of the late Leo D'Agostino, Joseph D'Agostine, Ida Piccinini, Mildred Gullifer and Nerina Peters. Frank was a former resident of the Burholme section of Philadelphia before moving to Bensalem, where he has since resided for over the last 50 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Frank had a distinguished career working at Adelphia Steel Company in Philadelphia and also as the Plant Manager at United Hospital Supply in New Jersey until his retirement. In his leisure time, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. Frank was the consummate family man and always put his family first in word and deed. He will be deeply missed by his family and by all who came to know him. Frank is survived by his children, Cheri Sinitski and her husband, Rick, of New Hope, Cyndy D'Agostine of Palatka, Fla., Toni Ann Knapperberger of Newtown and Frank J. D'Agostine and his wife, Diane, of Bensalem. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Amanda Rose, Victoria Marie, Joseph Francisco and Vincenzo Edward. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Frank's entombment will follow in Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Victor J. Saracini Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 433 Caredean Dr., Horsham, PA 19044. www.fluehr.com