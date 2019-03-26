Jean A. Ventrone, 65, of Beaver, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born July 22, 1953, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late John and Doris Shook. Jean was a House Manager for the past 10 years at Merakey-Allegheny Valley School. She previously worked at McGuire Memorial Homes, serving as a guardian. In her spare time, Jean loved to knit. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Erica Ventrone; a sister, Jackie "Jeri" Shook-Gould; grandchild and legal ward, Jack Ventrone; nephews, John (Tiffany) Hizer and Bill Hohman; and great-nieces and nephew, Ciara Ieraci, and Dante and Audrey Aunna. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Jodi Hohman, and nephew, Ian Gould. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.