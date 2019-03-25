Mary Greenwood, 90, of Ellport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Northview Estates in Ellwood City. She was born in Ellwood City on March 24, 1928, to the late John and Sarah Russ Chima. Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946, and was an active member of the Ellport Community Church. She enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening, and interior decorating. She had been active in scouting while her sons were young. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband of 52 years, Raymond H. Greenwood, who died March 12, 1999. They were married on January 11, 1947. She was also preceded by a sister, Valeria Dukelow (husband Donald survives in Mt. Lebanon). She is survived by her three sons, Richard R. (and Margaret) Greenwood of Oklahoma City, Okla.; David J. (and Mary) Greenwood of Fairfax Station, Va.; and Jeffrey R. Greenwood of Houston, Texas. Fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren survive. Five sisters survive, Helen Grant of Ellwood City; Irene Morar of Zelienople; Eleanor (Vaughn) Irwin of Pittsburgh; Ruth (Robert) Risinger of McDonald, Pa.; and Sally (Tom) Tomb of Mt. Lebanon. Private visitation and services were held for the family at the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ellport Community Church, 1141 Church Street, Ellwood City, PA 16117. You may sign the guestbook online or send your condolences at: www.turnerfh.com