Peter "Rocco" Bautti, 78, of Brighton Twp., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 18, 1940, in Cermignano Abruzzo, Italy, he was a son of the late Francesco and Adalgisa Rocca Bautti and had been a resident of Brighton Twp. the past 26 years. Rocco was a faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Beaver and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had retired from Allegheny Ludlum in Midland after having formerly worked at Crucible Steel, Colt Industries and J & L Steel. A 1960 graduate of Midland High School, he loved gardening, playing Morra and making wine. His greatest passion however was his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann D'Amico Bautti; two sons, Frank B. (Gina) Bautti, New Castle, and John Peter (Deanna) Bautti, Conway; two daughters, Joann Bautti, Norfolk, Va., and Theresa B. Winkler, Brighton Twp.; a brother, Marino "Marty" (Rose) Bautti, Midland; a sister, Maria Imgrund, Midland; and nine cherished grandchildren, Kristopher, Nickolas, Aiden, Carmella, Rocca, Mary, Theresa, Lydia, and Roman. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister-in-law, Patricia Stape. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church by his pastor, Father Robert Miller. Interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Cancer Assn., 3582 Brodhead Rd. #201, Monaca, PA 15061.